Looking at Roger Stone’s sentencing by the numbers

More
Stone’s 40-month sentence makes him the seventh person convicted and sentenced in connection with the Mueller investigation.
1:09 | 02/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Looking at Roger Stone’s sentencing by the numbers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"Stone’s 40-month sentence makes him the seventh person convicted and sentenced in connection with the Mueller investigation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69116152","title":"Looking at Roger Stone’s sentencing by the numbers","url":"/US/video/roger-stones-sentencing-numbers-69116152"}