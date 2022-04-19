'The Rookie' stars redefine buddy cop in potential new spinoff

ABC News' Trevor Ault sits down with actors Nathan Fillion and Niecy Nash as they preview the new two-episode special of the ABC series "The Rookie."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live