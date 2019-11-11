Transcript for Roommate, her boyfriend charged in death of missing Atlanta student

They're the young couple knelt charged with the murder of 21 year old Alexis Crawford on Saturday Atlanta police arrested the Clark Atlanta University student's roommate Jordan Jones. She's charged with malice murder and expected to face a judge on Monday morning. Meantime Jones is boy for an Baird Brantley. Will remain in jail after a judge denied him bought a channel two action news viewers sent us this exclusive by boat video of his arrest. The case. Has come to one of these saddest conclusions possible. Atlanta police chief Erica shields delivered that breaking message on Friday just hours after investigators say one of the suspects led into Alexis is body found here at this DeKalb County court. While the exact motive remains under investigation. PD has confirmed that just three days before Alexis disappeared. She filed a complaint accusing her roommates boy for an Aaron Brantley a sexually assaulting her inside the apartment she shared with Joseph. After the alleged sexual assault a police report revealed that a waxes did not feel comfortable sleeping in her own bedroom and had been sleeping in the living room. Tonight a Lexus is family is devastated. In asking for privacy. I can't find strong enough word of sorts where this all hurt and lead to suspend reviews this Crawford news unable to speak. Didn't you could say nothing.

