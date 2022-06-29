Rudy Giuliani testifies before Georgia grand jury

ABC News senior investigative reporter Aaron Katersky and former chief minority counsel for the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee Jeffery Robbins provide analysis on the latest political probes.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live