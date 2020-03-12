Now Playing: Sen. Joe Manchin: 'Better than 50% chance' of COVID economic relief by year’s end

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Now Playing: By The Numbers: Who got the PPP small business loans?

Now Playing: Americans across the country build desks for students

Now Playing: California man captures incredible meeting with orcas

Now Playing: Georgia election official on baseless fraud claims: ‘They continue to lie’

Now Playing: Dr. Fauci on the fight against COVID-19

Now Playing: US Department of Transportation revises rule on emotional support animals on flights

Now Playing: Mother and her daughters saved from Boston fire, no injuries

Now Playing: Train hits minivan waiting in drive-thru line to view Christmas lights

Now Playing: Winter storm warning in Oklahoma

Now Playing: White House under fire for Christmas party

Now Playing: CDC issues urgent COVID-19 warning for anyone over 65

Now Playing: Boeing 737 Max planes return to the air after deadly crashes

Now Playing: Local restaurants struggle amid pandemic

Now Playing: How one restaurant is helping the hungry

Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine provides hope