Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 31, 2021

A. The jurors in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Eric show been hearing today from Christopher Martins and the clerk get cubs flew into receiving counterfeit twenty dollar bill from George Floyd on the date. He died when. Saw him I noticed. Lou payments or. The prosecution plague surveillance video from both inside and outside the store does Barton described how he felt that day just lose. And you. My guilt. I'm orange juice not komando. The jury today hearing from 61 year old Charles McMillan who lives right there in this south Minneapolis neighborhood McMillan breaking down as he hears George Floyd call for his mother all over again. Chauvinist facing manslaughter and second and third degree murder charges to which he pleaded not guilty and three other officers involved in Floyd stats go on trial later this year. President biting Pittsburgh unveiling the details and his massive to a trillion dollar infrastructure proposal that he's as luck help boost the American economy. Lot of quiet and fingers around the engines. Who once and a generation investment. In America the president outlining his new plan which calls for billions of dollars for new roads and bridges new investments in public transportation and broadband Internet especially in rural parts of the country. And replacing a 100% of lead pipes and Biden administration proposing an increase to the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. As well as adding new penalties for corporations that move jobs overseas. I hate war movie undoing some of the trump tax cuts let's show you at this juncture under doctors looked. Individual Trojan horse. Amounts of drugs and courage. Madonna's college government. Just released by US Customs and Border Protection shows two young children being dropped over a border fence in New Mexico. Which all those children with three and five years old and a from Ecuador. And you can see the smugglers dropping them over that fourteen foot fence. And then abandoning a Border Patrol agents found the children and took them to a local hospital. Police say this man 38 year old Brandon Elliott is behind bars and arrested on charges of felony assault as a hate crime. It is brutal beating a 65 year old Asian woman who authorities say surveillance video shows Elliott violently kicking the woman to the ground and then repeatedly on the head. They say he possibly anti gay statements telling the woman's she didn't belong here tonight we're learning that 38 year old Elliott served. Seventeen years in prison for killing his own mother. He was released on a lifetime parole in November when he nineteenth. Real housewives of salt lake city star Jennifer Shaw under arrest he's facing up to fifty years in jail after being accused of deep rotting hundreds of victims of the alleged massive telemarketing scam. Yeah I. MVP now be federally charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering authorities alleging that bring nearly ten years and keep pushing so called business opportunities on the vulnerable often elderly working class people only to steal their money when authorities also alleging she sold the list of potential victim's personal information than and he repeatedly scammed. Stuart Smith one of shah's assistants was also arrested he's facing the same charges as an alleged co conspirator. Delta Airlines slipped to one of its coated restrictions the air carrier says it is now making middle seats available again delta was the last airline to still blocked this seems to help with social distancing. The airline says the policy will and may first as vaccinations become more widespread confidence in travel increases. Snags the service will return in mid April and tickets that we're going to expire this year will be extended through next year masses will still be required on flights. It.

