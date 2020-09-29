-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 25, 2020
-
Now Playing: People across the country donate desks to children learning from home
-
Now Playing: Elijah Cummings' widow: US will ‘no longer have a democracy’ if Trump is reelected
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Trump’s taxes vs. the average American
-
Now Playing: Can Joe Biden swing Michigan back to blue?
-
Now Playing: NFL legend saves grandchild from kidnapping attempt
-
Now Playing: Former Trump campaign manager hospitalized after threatening to harm himself
-
Now Playing: Ballistics report raises questions in Breonna Taylor shooting
-
Now Playing: More fires in California wine country prompt emergency evacuations
-
Now Playing: Biden, Trump prepare for the first presidential debate
-
Now Playing: Report on Trump’s taxes raises questions about businessman image
-
Now Playing: Is apple picking considered high risk for COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: Jeff Daniels on playing James Comey
-
Now Playing: Tips on how to deal with life’s curveballs
-
Now Playing: Latina sisters living American dream
-
Now Playing: Ohio secretary of state says they’re ready for influx of absentee votes
-
Now Playing: Trump’s shocking income tax revelations
-
Now Playing: Is Wisconsin becoming the new COVID-19 hot spot?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 2 new wildfires break out overnight, scorching nearly 11K acres