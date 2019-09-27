Transcript for Running across America for change

Kids and teens made history last week pulling off one of the world's largest climate change protest in history. I'm sixteen year old Swedish activist Greta van berg leading the charge. In leading young people from a 150 different countries to put pressure on their governments to do more so there's a second wave. A protest today tens of thousands of people marched in New Zealand and Justin Trudeau in Greta Sandberg attending a climate marched today. In Montreal in many more in DC and New York so. There's some that are making moves in large numbers but if you remember I'm we had 24 year old Sam instigated. On the show and he's taking a different route literally. Not running across America to raise awareness for the ocean so when I saw him here in New York the first time. He was just about to began and as of right now he is run over a thousand miles of the 3100 miles on that it takes to get to the other coast and Sam. Joins us now Sam it's so magazine got they still aren't electing. So you've been reading since I thought you a 100000. Miles down Harry feeling. 64 days. City. I've not across. State lines sent us eight. And it's. Close. Hands. It's a wonderful experience. First as an educational sessions school wasn't a Christie's. But as many political and it's just get them out the conversation about pollution. Days. Yet and so I just have to ask you you know how are your legs actually holding out because. I don't think until people realize when you're explaining this to me earlier you're basically saying here you're running a marathon a day essentially. You're. Not act spent 850. As a celebration. Every line nine. At bats this jets beat. She nutrition Garrett Steve well. And in. This it showed that requires. Happens care but I think what's really pushing each doing it is not. It is this is a huge and hangs out. Costs cost. Him. It's metaphor Horton and how big this issue beauty is now he needs to step up and decent thing and a saw this busing crisis. Right in so have you met any people along the way that a sort of joined you or you're making more aware abouts. This issue. Yes reads we met where is not cease they representatives. In Pennsylvania and Ohio. He stripped and zoom. U I scores yet she schools. Exists here its history speak at what it receives in OS release credit bury a higher. The people that we meet severe loss meeting at the zoo and aquarium. Not be a few local business owners about the best and best solution alternatives out there. And done suit which means as many as it was possible. It's not always easy to his running close American art days sometimes. It's by that time today who. People but we are trying. There is strong Odyssey two thirds and two guests. So three. A lot more and sustain. Deductions. OK before we go just know where you are right now and more importantly windows all of this to wrap up when will you be finished. So I don't status. On a Kansas City section yet to meet since. About their mouse away and I. Predicting this uncertainty over or around January 20. It should be its total the six months journey three doesn't want to engine three miles. And that secret sex during. She. Meat eating him inspiring people not clean. Engage in as many political figures to get that gives us the meanest cities. Unbelievable. Sam we just had it checked in on you we're gonna check on in on you again. Estimation your OK you've still got your legs your eating or breathing. Awesome work so stay rested and we'll check back in and probably what December and November something like that. Let's get quality in Denver. Good to see you. It's done.

