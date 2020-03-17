Transcript for San Franciscans ordered to stay home over coronavirus

So what apple we need to doom. To stay alive the advance that we need to do. Separate Cisco resident Peggy IV reacted to news that she and millions of others in the Bay Area. But shelter at home for the next three weeks to help slow the spread of the corona virus I'm maintenance on them I'm. This is not the time to panic separate Cisco mayor of London breed says the order which goes into effect at midnight. We'll be bars in gyms must close. Restaurants will be reduced to take out only. But essential businesses will stay open the grocery stores. Will remain open they gas stations will remain open the banks will remain open the pharmacies will remain open. There's no need to rush out to do things. At these particular locations because they will be available to you. Police chief William Scott says his department does it planned to issue fines or make arrests. He's looking for voluntary compliance during the order. Yes by law enforcement is an option but that is not our desire that is not what we intend to do we intend to adhere to the spirit of what this is all about. In keeping people. Safe and keeping this virus from spreading the Health Department says shelter in place doesn't mean you can't leave your home to get exercise. You'll still be able to walk your dogs. Are gonna hike alone or someone you live with. Or even whether another person. As long as you keep six feet between you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.