Transcript for San Francisco approves motorized scooters

The whirling sound of electric scooters will soon be heard again on San Francisco city streets. Skip is one of two scooter start up so ordered permits to operate we're excited to learn how this is gonna effectively serve not just the writers it's him Francisco but. You know a system that doesn't see the same kind of backlash. That we saw earlier what a backlash it was last spring people were so fed up with the electric Runnels looters some wound up tossed into trees after they seem to appear overnight. They were driven on sidewalks and park there to creating a hazard. Two renegade scooter riders even wound up on the Bay Bridge the city was forced to confiscate them ordering a safety review. Now there are new rules. There are a lot of bike lanes sidewalks top McGwire from the MTA says to scooter companies rose to the top out of more than a dozen which applied. But lime scooter was shut out its CEO telling ABC 7 NEWS. Today's decision is disappointing the SF MTA has selected inexperience scooter operators that plan to Florida on the job at the expense of the public good. Safety first don't forget your helmet skipped let me test drive their scooter which has a wide standing platform even a brake light. A list of requirements is on the dashboard including wearing that helmet. Catherine fullest likes having more transportation options are some rights of non electric scooter but she wonders if it will all work this time. I'm glad that they're going to come back was hopefully some regulations. But it's like telling Hoover not to double park.

