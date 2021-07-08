Transcript for Some San Francisco restaurants temporarily close amid COVID-19 spike

It's pandemic deja Vu temporary restaurant closures due to Kobe cases. Tosca partially reopened Friday after a staff member was exposed the north beach restaurant close for a few days to get everyone tested. The restaurant says now that everyone is known to be negative full service will resume over the weekend it's like yeah RE TF TD again. Lori Thomas is the executive director of the golden gate restaurant association she believes thereof only been a handful of recent San Francisco closures. But after surviving a shut down each one is painful. What restaurants are having to do unfortunately not situation is temporary. Closed not being dictated to be closed but because they just can't physically stack up restaurant at some of the workers are out on quarantine. We've been closed for a week and will be closed probably another. Scott she'll cut is the co owner of the disease a Moroccan restaurant in the outer Richmond despite mandate in the vaccine for its employees in the spring. Three his staff members recently tested positive for cope it all breakthrough cases. It's deflating because. We thought wants everyone was vaccinated and all the steps we took to sort of get through to this point we've. You know once we are hopeful here on the back end of it we had no no positive cases for fourteen months prior to this. And safety doesn't come cheap so could expects the two week closure will cost them 79000. Dollars. And are still only running at 50% capacity because it staffing constraints. Executables. And it's certainly not. A time we can be losing having. If you want to local restaurant out bring amass for inside dining and don't show up that you feel sick get vaccinated. And remember to be kind since everyone is short staffed and Pete Larson ABC 7 NEWS.

