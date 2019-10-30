Transcript for Santa Clarita home destroyed as winds accelerate in California

And guys are gonna move to I'm rob Marciano who's on the ground in Sana the read and that's just north of Los Angeles. And so rob I won I want to ask you again first Ellis free art because this house behind you obviously I'm destroy pretty bad. Yeah this is a house that went impacted act. Pretty much destroyed by them that take fire this past week and we know the owner of this home we talked to have mean as is Stanley managed to get out. When he did come back. With us today afternoon to check out what what is left his house it's heartbreaking scene but you can seat. The jets get banged around quite a bit by the winds that are blowing out here down this canyon they've been measured about at 68 miles an hour already. So it's been sustained 3040. And then gusting over 5060 here just the past couple hours is more or less the front lines. Of this Santa Ana wind event as is typically the case. They've they start the eastern part. The Southern California and then moved towards towards the water worst we're seeing that today this area of the home that weren't affected. By the fire. They're under blackout conditions what do they have many areas that have been shut off as far as the power goes and a lot of he's always been evacuated as well so. It's on the impacted by that take fire now getting impacted by these Wednesday's winds driving that. Easy fire in Simi gallery Bally and obviously we're most worried about some of the other fires Maggette fire. In particular may be steam some of the Amber's. Be drawn up and tossed into the air in carried in starting new fires and that's our biggest fear with these winds and why. Dave label it extreme fire weather danger not just today but right through tomorrow can. Yen speaking of the semi valley we're seeing live shot right now. Of the valley I'm very close to the reds Reagan presidential library and you can see it there. Rob I want to ask you again about the Santa Ana winds because they happen before but what's making them so strong this time. What is down we haven't even colder air mass that's that's dropped into the into the Rockies and into the center US and many of our viewers are gonna feel that colder air mass further Halloween holiday and eventually go over towards the East Coast awareness. Pattern where we get these little. These little short ways a kind of drop down through the into the Rocky Mountains of neighboring cold air. And today area and it's that cold air high pressure that basically begins to force the air increase the pressure gradient force the air towards the west. And then as you know it compresses and over the mountains gets down into the valleys that he didn't often heats it up but more importantly it accelerates it. As it heads towards the coast and that's we're seeing leprosy and accelerate over the ridge tops we're seeing you accelerate through these canyons Annie get down in the valleys and push in this case. That easy fire in in Simi. Valley heading towards Thousand Oaks heading towards war parking lot of those areas had been evacuated including. The Ronald Reagan library is getting very close to that debt facility where they I'm sure they have a lot of structure protection vehicles and crews there. Hoping to keep the fire from bring in that direction but looks like it's it's going pretty good down there unfortunately with these winds that it's not that terribly surprising Kimberly. All right rob Marciano right there in San it's a read thank you for the updates we appreciate that.

