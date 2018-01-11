Transcript for Saudi sisters' bodies found in Hudson River

Now to that growing mystery here in New York police are trying to figure out why do sisters from Saudi Arabia turned up dead in the Hudson River. And whether a bid for asylum played any role in their deaths. The sisters bodies were bound together at the wrist and ankles with duct tape. I don't doubt that they heard Dell what they have duplicate. Police now believe that six general Tolle and 22 year old retirement for. We're a life when they entered the river the Saudi citizens had been living in Fairfax Virginia. NYPD detectives are now they are looking into the sisters lives detectives work has children many of the pieces but there's still some gaps that we would like to. Phil and their reports as sisters had requested asylum in the US and Saudi government ordered the family to return to the kingdom. The saudis denied ever making that order and police are treating the sister's deaths as suspicious but say it's too early to call it murder. They say they have a good idea of where the sisters may have entered the river and they haven't ruled out the possibility that it was a suicide or accident. An autopsy of course will determine the cause of death and police say the sisters were first reported missing back in August investigators are now trying to determine. What happened between then. And last week when their bodies were discovered.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.