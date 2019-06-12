Transcript for Scammer uses fake 'movie money' to steal iPhone

College student at Texas has fallen victim to a scam we warned you about last week she received bait cast called movie money. The bills can only be used on a movie sat there marked with the words. Motion picture used only the FBI recently warned about people selling the money on line. Student was paid 700 dollars. And the bogus cash when she sold her phone.

