Scientists celebrate 1st commercial lunar landing in US history

Odysseus, a U.S.-built spacecraft, successfully reached the moon’s surface carrying NASA instruments including a radio beacon that can transmit geo-location.

February 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live