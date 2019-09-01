Seal returns to the ocean after getting caught in plastic

Two police officers helped return a seal to the water after it got caught in plastic on the beach in Ocean Shores, Washington.
1:28 | 01/09/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Seal returns to the ocean after getting caught in plastic
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

