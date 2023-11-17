Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued for sexual assault by ex-girlfriend Cassie

ABC News contributor Kelley Carter and ABC News legal analyst Brian Buckmire join anchor Diane Macedo to analyze the sexual assault lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

November 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live