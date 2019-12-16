Transcript for Search for California hiker suspended after rescue volunteer dies

Tim staples lost his life trying to save another the nine year veteran of the San Bernardino county sheriff's department search and rescue team. He died while searching for missing hiker Sri mocha potty on Mel bolted today is an example. What they're willing to give. The try to help save some of the citizens that unfortunately. Get lost or get hurt. And some of the most dangerous parts of our state. The 32 year old who is a teacher Damien high and Laverne was 126. Certified Alpine volunteers out on the mound today looking for mocha potty. At his school heartbroken students have been gathering at a candlelight memorial to remember a man they say it was always willing to help others. This is saved close he was within our own and coats everything. I had him as my coach freshman year and my senior year. He's a great guy he was always they're cracking jokes with me using my best friend. He's an amazing manic over. On the cost can change acting on it became masonic whenever it down here is always that all of us that. Even if we were a part of that the distance to. As you know there's snow on the mountain and is in the date time the snow starts to melt. And then as the day goes on and he gets cooler it turns to ice. And it's extremely dangerous staples like all the other volunteers was extremely experienced with extensive training. But it still wasn't enough for the treacherous conditions on the mount.

