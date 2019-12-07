Transcript for Search for Chicago gator enters 4th day

Walt the Gator missing at the Chicago park apparently don't wanna be found. The five foot Gator was first spotted Tuesday in last seen Wednesday. The rap tiled dogs get this. Chance that snapper. And UConn grabs a humble park lagoon but it hasn't bitten on any of the traps set up in the area. Officials have put restrictions on park usage until chance. Is costs. Though his mainstay and rappers Chicago native absolutely. This guy here is the native of Chicago Latin maybe a chance the snapper. Love that nickname.

