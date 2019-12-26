Transcript for Search continues for hiker missing in Oregon

According to Alison water since paley the last time they saw her was last Friday. At the last time anybody saw her was on Sunday along old pumpkin ridge road north of north flame. That's where teams of more than two dozen volunteer searchers scoured the thick woods Tuesday. She is probably very cold and scared and them. And she has no idea where she is and I know she's very lost. Misty Waterston says Alison it's not the out toward tight but cheater portrait management Garland had gone hiking they got lost and he went for help. A Washington county sheriff's deputies arrested Garland Tuesday but not on charges related to Allison Watters whose disappearance. The sheriff's department along with the family's sake Garland has been cooperating with search. We know that his family had to run out and search for quite some time. Yesterday former head to no avail and that's when they contacted. Since mom misty to say. We've been searching for her and we can find her. Well people are pitching in putting up missing posters all over touted along old pumpkin ridge road. Most of this area is acres and acres of private property at a difficult twist to the search. The sheriff's department put out reverse 911 calls. To all the property owners in this area. Requesting that they call in to give us permission to search on their private property. So that kind of just helps us speed along the search process we deceiving her home she's. She's very she's in incredibly special person and. I just. Reduce heat which Cederholm. We just didn't dare call.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.