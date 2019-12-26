-
Now Playing: Who is Mariah Duran?
-
Now Playing: Search continues for hiker missing in Oregon
-
Now Playing: Person wanted in connection to Barnard College student Tessa Majors' murder located
-
Now Playing: Video shows cops gifting random drivers $100
-
Now Playing: Missing 5-year-old boy found dead
-
Now Playing: The Grinch vs. Santa on water skis
-
Now Playing: Set of rings forever connects 2 families after Disney trip
-
Now Playing: How Pay Away the Layaway and ‘GMA’ viewers gave back this Christmas
-
Now Playing: Fire chief donates kidney to stranger
-
Now Playing: Top tips to make holiday returns a breeze and score deeper discounts
-
Now Playing: What to know about intermittent fasting: Is it right for you?
-
Now Playing: Kevin Spacey releases bizarre Christmas video message
-
Now Playing: How to protect yourself from black ice on winter roads
-
Now Playing: Suspect in custody for stabbing in Nashville
-
Now Playing: How to cash in on holiday gift cards
-
Now Playing: Forecast ahead of busy post-holiday travel
-
Now Playing: Officers help deliver baby boy on interstate on Christmas morning
-
Now Playing: ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff passes away at 34
-
Now Playing: Post-Christmas gift returns
-
Now Playing: Priest rolls out of Christmas Eve Mass on a scooter