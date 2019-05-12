Transcript for Search continues for 6-year-old swept away in Arizona flood

Today's. Unfortunately we haven't had any sightings of her we have founder. We're scenes for Arnold for the Stanley everybody out here volunteers civilian volunteers crewmembers everyone every sold us out here that certain floor. This little girl is is staying strong and and we're here for the family. And we hope to bring her some home soon to the family given peace in enclosure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.