Search continues for 6-year-old swept away in Arizona flood

Willa Rawlings has been missing since the vehicle she was in was swept away by raging creek waters on Friday.
0:32 | 12/05/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Search continues for 6-year-old swept away in Arizona flood
Today's. Unfortunately we haven't had any sightings of her we have founder. We're scenes for Arnold for the Stanley everybody out here volunteers civilian volunteers crewmembers everyone every sold us out here that certain floor. This little girl is is staying strong and and we're here for the family. And we hope to bring her some home soon to the family given peace in enclosure.

