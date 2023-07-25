Search of Gilgo Beach murder suspect’s home complete: DA

Suffolk County district attorney Ray Tierney said investigators found “nothing of note” in the backyard of Rex Heuerman’s home.

July 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live