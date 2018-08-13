Transcript for Search resumes for woman swept away by a wave

This morning crews will resume what they're calling a recovery mission for a woman believed. To have been swept away by a wave in the water off queens multiple agencies respond last night. In the desperate search police say the woman's husband was swimming at Jamaica Bay and breezy point while she was walking by the water. He told police a wave during high time. Picked her up and carried her away leading cruise to search bays water Point State Park in Far Rockaway the search was suspended overnight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.