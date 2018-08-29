E-cigarette explodes inside man's pocket

The man says he felt a shock as the device started to burn his leg.
Comments
We'll security camera captured the moment in. He says he felt a shock in his pocket of the device started to burn his leg he limped through the store and eventually employees helped him. He's now says he's sworn off he cigarettes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

