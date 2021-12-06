Transcript for Security guard fatally shot in attempted bank robbery

Crime scene tape and police cars surround this staying in Gary Indiana after a security guard was shot and killed during a bank robbery. I didn't see him through no fault I'll let them he looked over there would please you should immediately. Trying to divorce taught me to speak there. And the police all right we sought a coroner. Police say these two men shot and killed a guard before robbing the first midwest bank unruh drought both suspects caught on surveillance cameras around 1 o'clock. Carrying guns before that ambush witnesses tell me they heard at least two gunshots. I actually hard shots but we actually it was like regular violent. Federal state and local authorities out searching the area all heavily armed focusing on the woods nearby. That's where one of the suspects was taken into custody found hiding behind the trees. Let them to have the goods are asking do some that's. The man killed was a security guard at the first midwest bank many saw him now patrolling the parking lot on a daily basis. He was human just like I was in we talk about family time everything outside. Just pay outward at a bank that was my buddy I didn't look at him as a security guard at the bank that was that was my friend.

