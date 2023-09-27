Seeking Sunshine: Dancer inspires others with wheelchair dance team

Chelsie Hill talks about how she founded the “Rollettes” dance team to change the perspective of people with disabilities and to inspire others with the power of dance.

September 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live