Seeking Sunshine: Small business brings purpose after stroke

Sophie and her Uncle Andy, a recovering stroke survivor, team up to use Andy’s hand-drawn images to create dog bandanas, T-shirts and tote bags to encourage stroke survivors across the country.

July 28, 2023

