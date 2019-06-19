Transcript for Semi-truck crashes, explodes on interstate in Wisconsin

Two people were killed on the interstate in Wisconsin when a semi crashed in that exploded setting fire at a other vehicles as well. Witnesses say that's semi jumped the median on interstate 94 this morning and as you can see here the tractor dropped off of an overpass. At the trailer was left dangling from the roadway above. Witnesses say they heard an explosion in south fireball coming from that burning truck. All lanes of the interstate are closed police say there are several injuries.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.