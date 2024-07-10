Sen. Bob Menendez's attorney calls government's case 'cherry-picked nonsense'

Sen. Bob Menendez's attorney accused prosecutors of "fudging" the facts and said the story they told is false and insufficient to convict during closing arguments.

July 10, 2024

