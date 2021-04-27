Sen. Mark Warner: ‘I saw the chaos that was created’

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Mark Warner on his reflections on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, one year later.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live