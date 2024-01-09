Sen. Menendez speaks out after new indictment

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien talks about what Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said about a new indictment he faces related to taking bribes from foreign countries.

January 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live