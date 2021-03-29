Transcript for Sen. Ted Cruz toured migrant facility in Dallas

But the by the administration says they're not afraid of you individually there afraid. Of the camera here holding their raided the American people see the absolute crisis and disaster that they have calls. Downing Donna I went ahead in films what was occurring there because I believe the American people have a right to see what was happening. In my office we blurt out the faces of the children to respect their privacy but they inhumane conditions. The American people have a right to know in the media you ought to be outraged that you haven't been able to go we hadn't seen this room. Which teenage boys lined up one after the other after the other after the other almost as far as the eye can see. The reason the bite administration doesn't want you there. Is because they don't want the American people to see the human suffering. And tragedy that there failed policies at parties. Idol also note. That by all appearances nobody in the administration isn't chargers. Joseph Biden held his first press conference at three months last week. Where he had no satisfactory answers. On the Biden border crisis. What he stayed it was categorically false. He stated among other things the media are allowed access I would ask eat at you. You know the answer to that had you been allowed access or not. The answer is now and that is a flat out false news. But not only that. President Biden. Then he wasn't in charge but Kabul Harris was going to be in charge she was going to be a charge of the border crisis that was clear. That Joseph Biden wanted nowhere near this disaster that is political decisions created. And they just a couple of days later it was an analyst. Pamela Harris wasn't in charge either. So either she was fired or she quit. But either way. Biden is not charged in harris' not charge and it's not clear who eons. And the tragedy of this. Is president Biden has no plan to end the suffering this occurring upstairs. There absolutely is an answer. So we know what the answer is because just a few months ago we had policies in place that were working. Last year in the year 20/20. We had the lowest. Rate at the illegal immigration in 45. Years last year there were many many fewer. Children little boys and little girls being visited me in here. Segment lead Newsnight traffic. And the answer is end catch and release. And reinstate the roommate of Mexico policy we've seen that they were. And the by administration for political reason refuses to do so and so if they're not willing to act. That this crisis will only get worse and worse and worse and more people will suffer and public health and safety will continue to be. Endangered in Arlington Texas. The illegal immigrants that their releasing. Our testing positive for coded at a rate seven times higher than the US population. This is a disaster and using manmade disaster and the man who made it. Is president jailed by. Thank you guys.

