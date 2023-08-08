Sentencing for Tory Lanez set to resume after postponement

The rapper was found guilty in December for shooting Megan Thee Stallion on the feet and injuring her in 2020.

August 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live