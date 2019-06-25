Transcript for Serena Williams 'honored' to be the next Wheaties box athlete

Here's what's trending on this Tuesday June 25 and another honor for Serena Williams she is appearing on the iconic Wheaties box he's the first active tennis player featured on -- since. Pete Sampras in 2000 and she's the fourth female tennis player of all time Williams wrote on her instant Rampage in 2001 we he's paid homage to it true champion and I come by putting her on the cover of Wheaties box. They're Gibson was the first black woman tennis player to be on the box today. I am honored to be the second good for her yet.

