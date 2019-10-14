Transcript for 'Serial Stowaway' arrested again at airport

Chicago police have arrested a homeless woman for violating security at O'Hare airport is the 21 time than Maryland Hartmann. Has been arrested at one of the city's airports last year the woman known as the serial stow away managed to fly to London without a ticket. Officials say a new bio metric system will prevent these kind. Of security violations in the future UR Hartman is spending the night in jail. But a video game fort night appears to have left its fans and a dark place the entire map was wiped out. Leading players hearing at a black hole police station issued a statement assuring fans but the dean isn't gone for good a new season may want today. Halloween is approaching and this morning though results are and that top Halloween costume this year. If you light the clown from the movie it's that's according to Google's search trends last year's topic for tonight remains and the top ten.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.