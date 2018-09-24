Transcript for Service dog who helped owner with PTSD shot twice

Some bullet fragments in my in my neck here. Back of them the front of the net I would. The wounds are still fresh for David Frey tag of San Leandro he was driving eastbound on interstate 980 near 580 around 730 Friday night. When multiple bullet struck his rental court shattering win dips. In the passenger's seat a four year old Layla who he was dog sitting standing next to me. Withdrew you know who bullets entering from the side. He probably took them before they get to me Layla a service dog was shot twice. The shepherd Pharaoh Hound begins he makes is still recovering but is feared paralyzed. Here feel pain in her legs you can have. Mover KL whalers dog owner is pleading for witnesses to come full war. I have PT SD and she's my emotional service to. And I can't be alone. On top of the emotional anguish the financial costs are adding up is great you married. And it's been discussing is stream in enemy mr. Weiner and landing at day's over 5000 dollars that's one has to make a decision. Right now I don't know either of us really to make a decision. While the chp investigates the shooting time is running now for Leila. And Rainier.

