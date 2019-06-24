Transcript for Service members set to compete in 2019 Wounded Warrior Games

Great cause the wounded warrior games kicked off in Florida where injured service members and veterans can compete in Olympic style sports so. Our Bob Woodruff has been a huge supporter of the games and he sat down with one of its most famous members air force that Israel del -- to check out. But for someone just of the people people mold. Exactly what happened to you back in December of 2000. Here and so on December 2005 rose and Afghanistan. With my team. And we're on a mission and rumors rumors also capture kill high value target. And destroy the route. And as are out there couple days we're coming back and there's only one road in and one rolled out. And we're coming back to pick up or other have costliest split our team into two. One to what's up in a moment my team was over watch. And we're coming back. I'm same road. Were crossed this creek and billboard 200 meters at three crossed this creek. To a human this intense he plans to molest sign a big myself holy crap I got it. And you know fortunately we get out of truck but when I had a truck a house on fire from head to toe. And luckily there's creek behind site turned around to it. The flames overtook me and I collapsed. You know they don't want to die there became. I broke my promise I found I was comeback. Broke my promise to myself down there and don't let him grow up but he really thinking about that at that very moment I was almost totally thinking that because. He was my aunt my son was I didn't want him to cope without Zeljko ideas and just having the thought that. They make decree can only hear Bernie and does that. And him since I. Since has been so many years what I've always seen that and you assume that you use humor. They get through all of this you know what what how did you get so freaking happy pence in terms of the way you express this in terms of is it as humor have a huge impact impact and affect. Humor is 'cause sometimes people feel like they can't laugh anymore after what happened to them. And I always liked to joke around half finally you know. Because it sucks. What happened to us so this year and hostility don't contribute gone through pain. And Iran they would so ground and make some of these guys laugh and don't forget about what they're going through right now. You know that's that's partly due to the warrior games at its start in 2010. Correct correct and you are that have you been then. Almost every word games since then yes I've been part of the word games. Since the beginning of you there as an athlete. Or culture mentor heard like last year's ambassador for two games. Just to. You know I like to see the progress can sometimes. Some of the guys a nurse to do it and when I'm able to encourage him to do these games. You see that. Sparkle in their eyes of life that. They feel like themselves again. So I was like going back through there and has seen people on and talk about the cancer trying to help. Well now now you be in in the civilian world mound you're going to be mostly didn't inspirational speeches and putting himself about. Mostly. How not to give up how to. Believe in yourself. Find your spark inside of you cause we all have a spark a fire inside of us. That drives us that push assess. You know mind is my son. They're one has when you may not know it you may indeed sometimes we hear my story to find your spark. But everything to keep you showing that there's so much life out there and not to give up on it and to keep pushing forward. That's an incredible story we want to thank Bob Woodruff for bringing that to us thank you so much.

