Transcript for Severe weather outbreak expected Easter weekend

Many trees across the New York City metro area were known not for a powerful line of storms that rolled through the area Thursday. The power lines were down but no widespread power outages were reported. And this was a scene in Cleveland Ohio some April snow showers. But it was only a dusting so no big deal checking today's high temperatures mid forties to low fifties across the midwest today. It will be just as cool in the northeast and only into the sixties Saturday along the West Coast 53 in the nation's capital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.