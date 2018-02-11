Sewing needle found in Halloween candy being investigated by police

More
Police in Marshfield, Massachusetts, are warning residents to inspect their children's candy.
1:15 | 11/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sewing needle found in Halloween candy being investigated by police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58924942,"title":"Sewing needle found in Halloween candy being investigated by police","duration":"1:15","description":"Police in Marshfield, Massachusetts, are warning residents to inspect their children's candy.","url":"/US/video/sewing-needle-found-halloween-candy-investigated-police-58924942","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.