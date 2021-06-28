The Miami-Dade fire chief said rescuers have found voids in the rubble where people could still be alive.

Fires within the rubble of Florida building collapse hampers rescue efforts

No more victims have been found since Thursday, and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said: “We’re trying to stabilize the situation because of the fire and the smoke.”