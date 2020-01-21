Transcript for Shooting leaves 4 family members dead, boy arrested

The biggest question everybody has this why. And while we may not directly be able to answer that but hope to be able to gather some information. To bail to help people in future to. To be able to prevent something like this or offer support to those that may need it. So we're scan and it worked through everything that we still need to do to be able to type the case as much as we can it is believed that he has a part of that same family. Now without releasing his formal identification there's no formal relationship. It's been well over twenty years right at when he years since we've had anything close to this. Close to this magnitude. It's not we wherein a small community we don't have a lot of crime and when we do it's definitely on a smaller nature. So definitely. Definitely not.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.