Transcript for Shooting of reputed Mafia associate's son outside his home caught on camera

New video this morning in what police believe is a botched mob hit in the broad tomorrow morning. Video is disturbing and shocking video shows 41 year old Salvatore so Tola rolling through the street to get away from a masked gunman. It happened outside his home the frogs next section around 6:30 yesterday morning. The gunman then unleashes a hail of gunfire bonds at Tola before taking off a red Ford it was Nissan sedan. It's a toll is an alleged member of the bonanno crime family he suffered several gunshot wounds but he is expected to survive.

