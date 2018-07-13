-
Now Playing: Do Amazon's Prime Day deals live up to the hype?
-
Now Playing: Shooting of reputed Mafia associate's son outside his home caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video shows Texas officer use Taser on teen with autism
-
Now Playing: Woman who was abandoned at birth sets out to meet her biological siblings
-
Now Playing: FBI agent fends off GOP attacks over Trump texts
-
Now Playing: This NYC shop creates ice cream 'bouquets' featuring up to 21 scoops on a single cone
-
Now Playing: What a presidential visit to the queen is like
-
Now Playing: Dolphins 'stampede' alongside tuna
-
Now Playing: Lightweight champ shows off left hook
-
Now Playing: Man trying to capture wedding proposal takes video of himself
-
Now Playing: Face of popular pizza company steps down as board chairman
-
Now Playing: 2 killed when 800-pound boulder flies off truck and slams into car
-
Now Playing: Justice Department reopens probe into Emmett Till murder
-
Now Playing: Teen who spent 10 hours fighting rip current: 'I didn't want to die'
-
Now Playing: Man who harassed woman over T-shirt facing charges
-
Now Playing: Fireworks as FBI agent faces off with lawmakers in text flap
-
Now Playing: Police officer who stood by as man harassed woman in Puerto Rican T-shirt resigns
-
Now Playing: Who was Emmett Till?
-
Now Playing: Teen spends 10 hours treading water after a rip current swept him out to sea
-
Now Playing: People wait hours for Build-A-Bear 'pay your age' day