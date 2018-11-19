Transcript for Shots fired inside and outside Mercy hospital in Chicago

Where one police officer is in critical condition after a shooting at a hospital there police say shots were fired both inside and outside mercy hospital. The gunfire rang out between three and 330 local time investigators also say one suspect has been shot. The hospital has been back he waited in moments ago. We heard from an eyewitness. I don't I don't know. John. OK so very scary situation at mercy hospital in Chicago. We're gonna continue to stay on top of this story and we will. Gave you new information assists in music comes in to us.

