Signs of strength during COVID-19

More
One grandma beats the odds and shares her coronavirus survival story, a virtual chorus harmonizes from home with the help of video conferencing and more stories of hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
4:28 | 03/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Signs of strength during COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:28","description":"One grandma beats the odds and shares her coronavirus survival story, a virtual chorus harmonizes from home with the help of video conferencing and more stories of hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69828083","title":"Signs of strength during COVID-19","url":"/US/video/signs-strength-covid-19-69828083"}