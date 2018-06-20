Transcript for Sisters reunited for 1st time in 6 decades

On now to an incredible story of five sisters meeting for the first time. After nearly six decades there were put up for adoption is children and raised in different states but the oldest she had siblings. Wouldn't give up until she found cameras Otto has the story of their emotional reunion. Five sisters together for the first time they lived in different states and have spent six decades apart. I'll look like my mom ever these women ages 59 to 66 share the same mom. And they visited Nebraska children's home society where three of them were adopted in the mid 1950s. An era of closed adoptions. The reason why us girls were given up is because. Bill. Dad didn't wasn't sure we were hints. But yes we are. Vicki was the only one old enough to know she had siblings I started searching and 1980. For everybody. Not the fact before we had computers. A DNA test matched her to Mina who grew up with their biological mom. A share offer some kind of not an attic door and saying here's something. And it's my mind my mom Beth them tears. As I can read really remember DNA also hope them connect with Kayla. For me it's like I was always raises an only child and then find out sisters. And then kept the Brothers this pops up here there and it's like have a family now Jan was the last to get connected. They sent away might be in a and then got the answer back in September and then I started contacting these guys I'm never dreamed that at this news. It's been an emotional discovery their mom died in 2003 but they continued to learn about hurt. And how much they have in common like their interest in music and art. Fairmont it all yeah. Now in their matching purple shirts with pins close to their hearts their quickly catching up. It's. It's been interesting to see how everybody else grew up in where they grew up to him. And what our interest star Ken rose auto channel seven Eyewitness News.

