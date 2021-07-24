Skateboarding prodigy dreams of landing 1260 following X Games gold

ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt speaks with 12-year-old Gui Khury, the first to land a 1080 on a vert ramp, which made him the youngest ever to bring home gold at the X Games.
3:24 | 07/24/21

