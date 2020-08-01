Transcript for 2 skiers dead after avalanches in Idaho

At least two skiers have died after a series battle inches at a resort in Idaho five other skiers were pulled from the snow in time thanks to other guests at the resort who pitched it. One of the survivors was found under nine feet let's. One of the people she is driving with was the last person we found this 19100 was still alive completely fine me and my dad talked lower owner wave and I. The odds of someone being still alive after an hour under there are pretty slim. Our under ninety that is credible and another skier wasn't found for several off hours and died officials now believe all skiers caught in the avalanche happened pound.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.