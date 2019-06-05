Transcript for Slain Biloxi police officer planned on retiring at the end of the year: Police chief

44 year veteran of our department Robert McKee. And there's no easy way to say this. Was murdered last night. Right here are parking lot Robert was planning on retiring at the end of the year. He leaves behind. A wife. A daughter. Two step sons and a stepdaughter. He was a wonderful family man. That's where it's been all of Tom was with his family. Was a very gentle man for policeman very gentle. Likable and treat people with respect. And that that it. We're gonna miss him sorely. The animal that did this. Is this is still a home run. We're gonna do everything within our power. To bring it to justice. For Robert. This fame.

