Transcript for Slain police officer identified, suspect arrested

Approximate TNT. And PM last night. Officers and Auburn police division responded to a domestic disturbance. In the 3000 block of Warren road. Socially options when they arrived at that disturbance. Were met when an individual armed with a firearm. At that point he began firing up only officers. Three officers were were injured two of them. Very seriously and one of them inflation unfortunately was fatally injured. The two officers that were injured were transported. Warren police have a medical center. And one. Two Columbus regional medical center. And Procter 7 AM this morning. Armed police division. Members along with the US marshals fugitive task force located and arrested gritty wind wields a story man of all of them. In the 900 block of Nero nine. He was taken into custody. Is charged with capital murder. Three counts of attempted murder. And domestic violence in the second degree. This is individual that we spoke to them look out for earlier today and Washington casting. As you heard. The officers involved in this situation. We're saddened to say that. Officer William. Baikonur. Was fatally injured and one of the ideas he responded to that call for service. At last night. Additionally. Officer what upset strung was injured and transported to Columbus regional medical center he is expected to recover. And as well officer. And an Elliott. Was injured and has been treated and released. The suspect that was someone that we were not familiar with before this incident last night we have not had any dealings with him here in this community he was in the military for number of years. And just someone who worked locally and we've not had any issues with him prior to last night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.