Slithering boa constrictor removed from car

More
A Virginia wildlife removal expert came to the aid of a snake owner in need of assistance.
0:34 | 08/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Slithering boa constrictor removed from car

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"A Virginia wildlife removal expert came to the aid of a snake owner in need of assistance.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65282186","title":"Slithering boa constrictor removed from car","url":"/US/video/slithering-boa-constrictor-removed-car-65282186"}